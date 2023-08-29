Korie Lucious founds StayParanoid Basketball Academy, training athletes young and pro

MILWAUKEE — Back in his playing days, Korie Lucious was one of the best high school basketball players in the state of Wisconsin.

He went on to play at Michigan State and Iowa State. After a pro career overseas, Korie is back in Milwaukee training some of the best of the best. I asked him where the training bug came from.

"So pretty much, I've been getting asked to train athletes," Korie says. "Since I was in college, to be honest."

"When I came home and I was coaching this AAU team, one of my buddies asked if I could train his son," Korie said. "I just fell in love with it, to be honest."

That inspired Lucious to start up StayParanoid Basketball Academy. He trains athletes from the pro level down to the kids. NBA Stars like Kevon Looney and Tyler Herro are working out with Lucious.

"We know a bunch of the young guys who've been around," Korie beams. Like Kevon Looney and Tyler Herro. "Those guys always come back from overseas and the NBA, and they needed somewhere to play."

"So, I came up with the idea, let's get a gym and have everyone come here and let's play every summer."

On this day, Korie was training Zayn Young, who's on the Varsity basketball team at Pius.

"His potential is out the roof," Korie explains. "Today, we were just basically getting him to learn to be explosive on his take off... And, try to get him to create that space, with his size and his build."

