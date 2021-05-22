Watch
Sports

Actions

Khris Middleton lifts Bucks past Heat in OT in Game 1

items.[0].image.alt
Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton drives past Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Heat Bucks Basketball
Posted at 4:37 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 17:37:36-04

MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton broke a tie with a jumper with 0.5 seconds left in overtime and had 27 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 109-107 Saturday in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

Middleton was closely guarded by Duncan Robinson on the 19-footer. Miami’s Goran Dragic had tied it with a corner 3-pointer with 20.6 seconds left in OT. After Middleton’s shot, Jrue Holiday blocked a 3-point attempt from Jimmy Butler as the buzzer sounded.

Game 2 is Monday night in Milwaukee. Miami beat Milwaukee 4-1 in the second round last year and went on to reach the NBA Finals.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4