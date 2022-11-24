Kewaskum's Jordan Stolz discusses becoming youngest man to win World Cup speed skating race

As the youngest World Cup speed skating winner ever, 18-year-old Jordan Stolz of Kewaskum is turning potential into reality.

“Pretty crazy if I actually think about it,” says Stolz. “Because Eric Heiden was one of the youngest already and then Shani Davis and one of the Russians. So yeah, being the youngest is pretty special.”

Now he has hardware in the 1500, an event he didn’t even compete in during the U.S. Olympic Trials.

“I didn’t expect to be two seconds ahead, I was like 1.8 which was totally unexpected,” Stolz recalls. “I was really feeling good that day, maybe the ice conditions were better compared to Heerenveen, but I was really comfortable and I went out and had a good one.”

Which fits into his goal at Junior Worlds.

RELATED: Kewaskum's Jordan Stolz youngest man to win World Cup speed skating race

“I think over the summer I got in really good shape on the bikes, so I think with my endurance base it will take me all the way through the season,” Stolz says. “I should be in shape enough to pull off medals in all the distances. I’m trying to win the all-around and win as many events as possible...Definitely finding good, quality pictures to post is hard. If I had my own camera person it would be easier. I know other people do. I have some now that I’ll probably post after the World Cup.”

But now this high school senior needs to fast-track his homework.

“Obviously it’s really hard to get it done on time,” Stolz admits. “I have to make room for that but it’s definitely mentally stressful with the races too, but I just have to get it done as best as I can. I’m not going to be disappointed if some of the grades aren’t as good as they could have been, but I was doing good at the World Cups and I guess that’s more of an accomplishment than the school grades.”

The Olympics are a long way away. But you have to figure gold medals in international events will continue to be in this young man’s future.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip