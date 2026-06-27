Jacob Misiorowski's 105.5 mph pitch ties for 3rd-fastest since tracking began in 2008

MILWAUKEE — After throwing a 105.5 mph pitch, Jacob Misiorowski downplayed emphasis on velocity.

"Speed's cool, but if it doesn't win a ballgame. It really doesn't matter," he said.

Misiorowski tied for the third-fastest pitch since tracking began in 2008, winning for the eighth time in nine decisions to lead the Milwaukee Brewers over the Chicago Cubs 6-2 on Friday night for their fifth straight win.

The 24-year-old right-hander reached 105.5 mph with his third pitch of the game, which Pete Crow-Armstrong fouled off to the third-base side

"It's cool," Misiorowski said. "I think I slipped a little bit on that pitch. I think that's the one I saw on the board that said 105. I think I've got a little more."

Could he reach 108 mph?

Aaron Gash/AP Photo/Aaron Gash Milwaukee Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski reacts after striking out a Chicago Cubs batter during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 26, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

"Yeah, I definitely think it's possible," he said. "Science says that you can hit 108. If that's me, cool. I don't think that's something I need to focus on though."

Misiorowski matched the 105.5 mph of the Los Angeles Angels' Ben Joyce on Sept. 3, 2024, behind only 105.8 mph by Aroldis Chapman for Cincinnati on Sept. 24, 2010, and 105.7 mph by Chapman for the New York Yankees on July 18, 2016. Joyce and Chapman both are relievers.

Misiorowski (9-3) didn't allow a hit until Seiya Suzuki's leadoff home run in the sixth. He gave up one run, two hits, two walks and two wild pitches over six innings while striking out eight.

After Suzuki's 11th home run of the season, Misiorowski escaped a two-out bases-loaded jam when he struck out Ian Happ.

"That's always positive, to get out of a jam like that," Misiorowski said. "Help motivate the boys to start a rally up. I think I battled."

Misiorowski threw 55 pitches of 100 mph or higher, including 40 of 101 mph or more.

"He's hard to square up," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. "I think we've done a good job against him in general. It's still not easy."

Coming off his first loss since April, Misiorowski improved to 8-1 in his last 10 starts with a 0.54 ERA. He leads the major leagues with a 1.45 ERA this season.

Garrett Mitchell and William Contreras hit two-run homers. Mitchell's drive off Ethan Roberts put Milwaukee ahead 3-1 in a three-run sixth capped by David Hamilton's RBI triple. Contreras homered against Jayden Murray in the seventh and Christian Yelich added an RBI double in the eighth.

Suzuki also had a sacrifice fly for the Cubs, who had won four in a row.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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