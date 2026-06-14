J.T. Realmuto hits 3-run homer in 5-run 6th and Phillies hold off Brewers 9-8

MILWAUKEE — J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies scored five times in the sixth inning before holding on for a 9-8 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

Bryson Stott put the Phillies ahead 4-3 in the sixth with his second RBI double of the game. Realmuto followed with his fourth home run this season, and Bryce Harper added a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Edmundo Sosa homered in the second, and Realmuto had an RBI single in a two-run fourth as the Phillies opened a 3-0 lead. Sosa, Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber and Brandon Marsh each had three of Philadelphia's 17 hits — one night after the Phillies were limited to one as Milwaukee ace Jacob Misiorowski struck out 15 batters on 95 overpowering pitches in his first career shutout.

Aaron Gash/AP Photo/Aaron Gash Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Rengifo slides past Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto to score a run during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Jackson Chourio homered twice and went 4 for 5 with four RBIs for the Brewers, who have lost three of four following a four-game winning streak. Garrett Mitchell hit a two-run shot for the NL Central leaders.

Milwaukee made it 8-5 in the seventh when Chourio hit a two-run drive to center field, his second homer of the night. It was Chourio's second multihomer game this season and the fourth of his career.

Marsh added an RBI single in the eighth before the Brewers scored three runs off Brad Keller in the bottom half. Mitchell scored on a wild pitch, Christian Yelich delivered a sacrifice fly and Chourio had an RBI single before Keller struck out Brice Turang. William Contreras, who had three hits, fouled out to end the inning.

Tim Mayza (2-1) retired Mitchell with runners at the corners to end the fifth, keeping the score tied at 3.

Jhoan Duran pitched a perfect ninth for his 18th save.

Brewers starter Shane Drohan (3-2) was lifted after allowing Marsh's leadoff single in the sixth. Drohan struck out a career-high seven and walked none but was charged with four runs and eight hits.

Chad Patrick replaced Drohan and gave up hits to the first five batters he faced. Patrick allowed four runs and five hits in one inning.

Up next

Cristopher Sánchez (8-2, 1.54 ERA) starts Sunday for Philadelphia against fellow left-hander Kyle Harrison (7-1, 2.72) and the Brewers in a marquee matchup.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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