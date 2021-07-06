Watch
IndyCar, Road America agree to multi-year extension

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Alex Palou competes during an IndyCar race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisc., Sunday, June 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
IndyCar Auto Racing
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — IndyCar plans to keep making stops at Road America. It has announced a multi-year extension that keeps the Wisconsin road course on the annual schedule of the open-wheel racing series.

IndyCar began racing at Road America in 1982 and has made annual stops there since 2016.

Exact terms of were not disclosed.

Road America, which opened in 1955, is located near Elkhart Lake, about halfway between Milwaukee and Green Bay.

The course is 4.014 miles long, features 14 turns and is surrounded by about 1,600 campsites.

