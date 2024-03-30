'I'm certainly not happy'; Marquette fans heartbroken, but proud after brutal loss

MILWAUKEE — Tim Pauly, a Marquette University graduate, had two hopes for Friday night. The first was for his bar, Broken Bat, to be filled with Marquette fans.

"This is a dream come true for sure,” Pauly said.

The second was to see the Golden Eagles make it to the Elite 8.

"What Shaka has done in three years has been amazing. So, you have to live and die by wins and losses and stick with them,” Pauly explained.

Unfortunately, the team will not move forward in the tournament. Win or lose, many fans just love the way the team brings people together.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee met a father and daughter duo enjoying the game. She asked if the best part about Marquette Basketball was spending time together.

“I would yes, I love him,” Marquette graduate and fan, Lauren Newell said.

Broken Bat wasn’t the only spot where fans cheered on the blue and gold. Fans at The Annex on campus watched the season come to a brutal end.

“Am I sad? I'm certainly not happy,” Marquette freshman, Giacomo Colella said.

Colella said he has never seen the team play like they did Friday night.

"Proud of them? Overall, yeah. I'd say this game in particular, No,” Colella explained.

Although it was a tough ending, fans are looking forward to next season. They hope for another tournament appearance.

