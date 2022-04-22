Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur dies at age 70

Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur, who helped the Montreal Canadiens win five Stanley Cup titles in the 1970s, has died at age 70. A cause of death was not immediately known, but Lafleur had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

One of the greatest players of his generation, Lafleur registered 518 goals and 728 assists in 14 seasons with Montreal. The No. 1 pick in the 1971 NHL draft added 133 points (57 goals, 76 assists) in 124 playoff contests.

He is 27th on the NHL's all-time goal list.

Lafleur spent 14 of his 17 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens.

Lafleur then had the distinction of playing after being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. He came out of retirement in 1988, three years after his final season in Montreal for a one-year stint with the Rangers, then closing out his career with the Quebec Nordiques.