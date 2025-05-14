HORTONVILLE (NBC 26) — The Hortonville high school boys and girls powerlifting teams shined at IDFPA World Championships in Massachusetts this past weekend, as both teams took home second place.

Senior Reggie Kloehn shined in his final high school meet, taking home a world championship.

“To put us on the spot, to put us out there, to put us at No. 2 in the world, it’s amazing,” Kloehn said of his team’s accomplishment.

Kloehn who took home first in the 275 pounds category is one of 12 Hortonville powerlifters to finish top-3 in their weight class.

“When I get under the bar or over it, my mindset is just do it,” Kloehn said. “It gives you those goosebumps and it’s so awesome to (set a personal record).”

The now world champion picked up the sport in 10th grade and the Hortonville coaching staff knew pretty quickly he had a lot of potential.

“He's a beast,” said Hortonville powerlifting coach Jake Wolter. “You put it (the weight on the bar) and nothing slows him down. Every week he’ll say, “coach I did this, I want to do this, I want to do this,” he’s self motivated and that’s what the key is to being good in this sport.”

Hear from Reggie Kloehn about taking home a world championship:

Hortonville's Reggie Kloehn takes home gold as Polar Bears powerlifting shines at World Championships

His success throwing around the iron has taken his football skills to the next level. Kloehn shined on the Polar Bears defensive line with 12 tackles for a loss.

“I grip and rip,” Kloehn said. “I go as fast as possible. I try getting done as fast as possible and for me, speed, getting that speed with that power is important for me. It helps me get off the ball fast and helps me have contact with whoever is in front of me.”

He’s reaping the rewards of his relentless work ethic, as it has helped him make his NCAA Division 1 dreams come true. In February, he committed to play football at South Dakota State University next season.

“Right when I got that offer, oh my heart dropped. I was basically in tears. Just as a young kid to now, being able to succeed and doing the things that I want to do. It's exciting.”

Kloehn departs for college in June and he’s hoping to contribute right way for the 2-time National Champion Jackrabbits.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error