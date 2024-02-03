Head Coach Karl Taylor has his Admirals on an 11-game win streak

Admirals head coach Karl Taylor can feel it. He knows good things are coming his way for his hockey team. Right now, the Admirals are the hottest team in the AHL, winners of their last 11.

"It's been amazing for our group," Coach Taylor says. "You never plan on it when it happens. I think a few years ago, we won 13 in a row. I think it's something you have to enjoy. My job...is keeping them humble and to make sure we understand and remember why we're doing things."

Coach Taylor has a unique coaching style that helps bring confidence to his players.

"It's all about communicating, inspiring and working with our players," he says. "You ask the players, we do a lot of one on one meetings where we are very honest. We tell you the good, and we tell you the bad. We want them flipping the desk over, demanding ice time and demanding an opportunity. We give them a plan."

Captian Kevin Gravel appreciates Taylor's coaching style.

"I think first and foremost is his care level," Kevin beams. "He just really cares on an individual level." He cares about every guy in that room. He wants to see the guys do well. They do everything to break down the other team, and put us in positions to succeed."

The big picture for Coach Taylor would be to see his team win the Calder Cup Trophy this year, then find his way behind the bench of an NHL team.

"We love the job here," Taylor says, "But I have great aspirations to coach in the National Hockey League. I hope to do it as a head coach. For myself, I believe I'm ready for the opportunity."

