'He does NBA things': Top college programs are competing for Nicolet combo guard Davion Hannah

Nicolet combo guard Davion Hannah is rated as one of the top 25 players in the country.

Terence Smith is his head coach. "He's very talented in the things that he does," Terence explains. "I can see him playing in the league one day, honestly. He does NBA things; it's a blessing to coach that young man."

I asked Davion how much his game has grown over the past years.

"So growing up, I was more of a slasher," Davion beams. "I was very aggressive. But then as I grew older, I started to develop my jump shot. The one thing that has really skyrocketed for sure is my basketball IQ."

Just a Junior, Davion can beat you in so many ways with his game. He's a physical and versatile forward who can score from all three levels on the court.

"He knows what he needs to do to get to the next level," Terence says. "He's a good kid; he doesn't let the numbers get to him. He's very humble."

Both Greg Gard of Wisconsin and Shaka Smart of Marquette have offered Hannah a scholarship. Spartan Head Coach Tom Izzo, who's on the offer list, just visited Nicolet to watch him play.

"When Izzo comes, everything stops," Terence laughs. "I looked over there and saw him sitting next to our bench," Davion says. "I was like, 'Izzo is really here. I was like, 'Thank you for coming down here to see me play; I really appreciate that.'"

