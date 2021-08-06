Watch
With role settled, Packers' Love eager for preseason games

Matt Ludtke/AP
Green Bay Packers' quarterback Jordan Love passes during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Posted at 7:57 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 20:57:51-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s Jordan Love spent the offseason preparing as if he might be the quarterback of a Super Bowl-caliber team.

The Packers' second-year quarterback is spending training camp instead tuning up for a preseason schedule that has plenty of meaning for him.

Love won't be Green Bay's starter now that Aaron Rodgers has decided to return for a 17th season with the Packers. But Love is eager to show what he can do in a game during this preseason. Love hasn't played in a game since the Senior Bowl on Jan. 25, 2020.

