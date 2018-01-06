Wisconsin native Jared Abbrederis retires from the NFL

Wisconsin native and former Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jared Abbrederis officially retired from the NFL Friday afternoon.

In a Twitter post, Abbrederis thanked everyone who helped him on his journey, and said, "As fun as the ride has been, my time has come to hang up the cleats and to start the next chapter in my life."

Excited to turn the page and start a new chapter! #thankful pic.twitter.com/fODfo0HiYP — Jared Abbrederis (@abbrecadabra) January 5, 2018

Abbrederis walked on to the Wisconsin Badgers football team in 2009 as a spread quarterback on the scout team.

He was minimally involved during his freshman year at Wisconsin in 2010, catching only 20 passes for 289 yards and 3 touchdowns, but exploded his sophomore year with 55 receptions for 933 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His best season was his last in red and white where he finished with 78 receptions, a Wisconsin receiving record, 1081 yards and 7 touchdowns, and was vaulted into the greatest Badgers receiver of all-time conversation with 202 receptions, 3140 yards and 23 touchdowns over his prolific career.

Abbrederis left Wisconsin tied with Brandon Williams for the Badgers all-time career reception record (202), and is only marginally behind the all-time record for receiving yards (3468) and receiving touchdowns (27) both held by Lee Evans.

Abbrederis was drafted by the Packers in the 5th round with the 176th overall pick of the 2014 NFL draft.

In three seasons with the Packers and one with the Lions, he caught 13 passes for 163 yards and 0 touchdowns.

His best season came in 2015 with the Packers when he caught 9 passes for 111 yards.