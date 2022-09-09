Watch Now
'Wiscansin' vs Minnesota: T-Pain to perform at Packers, Vikings game on Sunday

T-Pain will perform during halftime at Sunday's game
Posted at 1:59 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 14:59:14-04

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday's Green Bay Packers game against the Minnesota Vikings is not at a mansion in 'Wiscansin', but rather at U.S. Bank Stadium and T-Pain will be the halftime show performer.

A television station airing the game, Fox9, confirmed the news with TMJ4. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. in Minneapolis.

While T-Pain has never come out and said he's a Packers fan, we are going to pretend he'll be rooting for the Green and Gold given the fact that he mentions Wisconsin in his song "Can't Believe It" featuring Lil Wayne.

He also just held 'Wiscansin Fest' at The Rave in Milwaukee as a part of his 18-date tour "The Road to Wiscansin."

