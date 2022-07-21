What to know ahead of Saturday soccer match at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — The Packers organization and Lambeau Field employees are busy preparing for a near-capacity crowd expected Saturday for the soccer match between European soccer clubs FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

The exhibition match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with ESPN and ESPN Deportes broadcasting the match. The Packers said a very limited number of tickets remain for the match, with fans from all 50 states, 19 different countries, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Washington D.C. already having purchased tickets.

In a news release Wednesday, the Packers and Lambeau Field shared details on the parking situation at Lambeau which consists of $20 parking in Packers' lots, which will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There are also numerous private businesses around the field that offer parking at various prices.

The press release also mentions that Lambeau Field is completely cashless, except for parking which is cash-only. There are also free bus rides available from Green Bay Metro as part of the regular Packers gameday bus routes.

More details on bus routes can be found here.

Both teams will be hosting pregame events on Saturday. FC Bayern Munich will visit with fans at the FC Bayern Fanzone at the Fan Walkway on the east side of Lambeau Field near the Oneida Nation Gate from 3 to 6 p.m.

The Packers said the event will feature the Bundesliga Trophy, photo opportunities, football activations, raffles, mascots and an appearance by Elber.

Manchester City will host a pregame fan party from noon to 5 p.m. at the Tundra Trio, 900 Stadium Drive. This event will feature live entertainment, a display of the Premier League Trophy, mascots, and appearances by Zabaleta and Lescott.

There will also be pre and post-game ceremonies, including a fireworks display.

The carry-in policy will be the same for the soccer match as it is for all Packers games. No purses or bags are allowed unless they are clear bags and do not exceed 12 x 6 x 12 inches. The Packers also noted that any flags brought in must not be attached to any poles or hard abjects, should be carried in loosely, and can not obstruct anyone else's view.

A news release stated obstructive and oversized banners and signs, along with noisemakers are firearms, are strictly prohibited.

The doors will open at 2 p.m. for the game, but the Lambeau Field Atrium will open at noon for ticketholders so they can check out the Packers Hall of Fame, Packers Pro Shop, and 1919 Kitchen & Tap.

Also opening at two is the Johnsonville Tailgate Village, which will offer live entertainment, food and beverages, and a "festive tailgating atmosphere." That will be available for both ticketed and non-ticketed fans.

The Packers said there will be merchandise for both teams available in the Packers Pro Shop, including hats, apparel, drinkware, flags, pennants, and soccer balls.

