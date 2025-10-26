Wayne Larrivee talks Aaron Rodgers ahead of his matchup against the Packers

Nearly 15 years after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 in Super Bowl XLV and claiming Super Bowl XLV MVP as a member of the Green Bay Packers, future hall-of-fame QB Aaron Rodgers is facing off against the Packers as a member of the Steelers.
Watch here: Wayne Larrivee discusses the Packers' matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In his 19th year in the NFL, Rodgers will take on Jordan Love and the Packers in a Week 8 Sunday Night Football showdown at Acrisure Stadium.
The Green Bay Packers have not won a game in Pittsburgh since 1970 when the Steelers played at the late Three Rivers Stadium.
