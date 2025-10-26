Wayne Larrivee talks Aaron Rodgers ahead of his matchup against the Packers

Nearly 15 years after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 in Super Bowl XLV and claiming Super Bowl XLV MVP as a member of the Green Bay Packers, future hall-of-fame QB Aaron Rodgers is facing off against the Packers as a member of the Steelers.

Watch here: Wayne Larrivee discusses the Packers' matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wayne Larrivee discusses Aaron Rodgers' matchup against the Green Bay Packers

In his 19th year in the NFL, Rodgers will take on Jordan Love and the Packers in a Week 8 Sunday Night Football showdown at Acrisure Stadium.

The Green Bay Packers have not won a game in Pittsburgh since 1970 when the Steelers played at the late Three Rivers Stadium.

