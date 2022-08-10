Watch: Little girl hosts tea party at Packers training camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A young fan showed up at Packers training camp earlier this month and offered tea to players as they headed into practice.

On Aug. 2, little Aria brought her tea set to camp, and every time a player walked by, she offered them some tea. The players' reactions were priceless!

Several walked up to Aria and took the teacup and had a sip. When the players were done, Aria shouted Go Pack Go and waited for the next player.

One player gave Aria a high five after having some of the tea. Another player told Aria she makes the best tea.

Aria's mom shared videos of the interactions on Facebook, saying, "Our little Packer backer was handing out tea to the Green Bay Packers players after training camp today. It melted my heart how kind so many of them were to her. She wants to bring them tea every day now. We truly have the best traditions & a great team!"

One of the videos was then posted on the Discover Green Bay Twitter page, which was then posted on Sports Center's page. As of Wednesday morning, the tweet had over 20,000 likes.

