Want a spot in the NFL Draft Theater? Here's how much it will cost you

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — While general admission to the NFL Draft is free, there are a limited number of ticket options available for those who want a premium experience.

For $3,000 per person, fans can reserve a spot in the NFL Draft Theater, where the picks will be announced, for the first round on Thursday, April 24. That package also includes:

An elevated, tiered viewing platform with a sight line of the main stage

Beer, wine, and soft drinks

Private restrooms

A 2025 NFL Draft premium gift

Tickets are also available for rounds 4-7 of the draft on Saturday, April 26, for $650 per person. Premium packages for rounds 2 and 3 of the draft, which will be held Friday, April 25, have already sold out.

Those tickets are available through the NFL's partner, On Location.

There are about 2,000 seats available in the theater area, according to Nicki Ewell, the NFL’s senior director of events. Those are reserved for “pre-selected fans,” guests of Commissioner Roger Goodell, and guests of draft prospects.

The standing-room-only viewing area behind the draft theater, highlighted below, is free for general admission fans on a first-come, first-served basis.

NFL The spotlighted area is free for general admission fans.

Fans can download the NFL OnePass app to register and learn more about the upcoming event, which is expected to draw around 250,000 people to the Green Bay area.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error