Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is COVID positive, out of Sunday game against Packers: Reports

MILWAUKEE — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is out of the team's game against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Cousins had symptoms, and self-reported and tested positive. Because Cousins is not vaccinated against the virus, he's tested every day.

Both Pelissero and Schefter cited sources. The Vikings have yet to make an announcement.

The Packers and Vikings are set to play at 7:20 p.m. this Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

