Watch
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Vikings outlast Rodgers, Packers 34-31 on game-ending FG

items.[0].image.alt
Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph, center, celebrates with teammates after kicking a 29-yard field goal on the final play of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 34-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
APTOPIX Packers Vikings Football
Posted at 3:52 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 16:52:46-05

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota beat Green Bay by making sure Aaron Rodgers didn't get to touch the ball last.

Greg Joseph made a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vikings a 34-31 victory over the Packers. Rodgers threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half.

He finished 23 for 33 for a season-high 385 yards. Kirk Cousins passed for 341 yards and three scores. He led the Vikings on the game-winning drive with three straight completions for 51 yards.

The Vikings improved to 5-5. The Packers fell to 8-3.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Kyle Rittenhouse

Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse: Full coverage