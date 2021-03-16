Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams indicates he's retiring

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams has announced via social media on his 38th birthday that he’s retiring from football.

Williams opened an Instagram post by referencing the uniform number he wore with the Green Bay Packers and saying that “No. 38 is clocking out at 38!” He then proceeded to thank his family members and each of the NFL organizations he played for during his career.

Williams’ 34 interceptions had ranked him second among all active players. He made 153 starts in 205 regular-season games.

