Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams indicates he's retiring

Rick Osentoski/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) kneels during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit. Williams announced via social media on his 38th birthday that he's retiring from football. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
Posted at 6:50 PM, Mar 16, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams has announced via social media on his 38th birthday that he’s retiring from football.

Williams opened an Instagram post by referencing the uniform number he wore with the Green Bay Packers and saying that “No. 38 is clocking out at 38!” He then proceeded to thank his family members and each of the NFL organizations he played for during his career.

Williams’ 34 interceptions had ranked him second among all active players. He made 153 starts in 205 regular-season games.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
