UPDATE: Times moved up for first week of Packers Training Camp 2022

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: The times for the first three public practices of Green Bay Packers training camp (July 27-28, 30) have been moved up to 10:30 a.m.

The Packers say that will tentatively be the time for the rest of the public practices for training camp.

View the printable training camp schedule (PDF).

The first three public practices of Green Bay Packers training camp (July 27-28, 30) will begin at 10:45 a.m., the Packers announced Wednesday.

The Packers said times for the rest of camp will be announced at a later date.

As in the past, the Packers say practices are scheduled to take place at Ray Nitschke Field and Packers Family Night will be at Lambeau Field.

With a theme of "Back to Football," the Packers said training camp kicks off with a practice on Wednesday, July 27. It will be the first of three open practices in four days as part of the opening week (July 28, 30), according to the Packers.

The Packers said in a statement it will open the second week with three open practices (Aug. 1-2, 4) before Family Night takes place at Lambeau Field on Friday, Aug. 5. Green Bay will have three open practices (Aug. 7-8, 10) before the first preseason game on Aug. 12 at the San Francisco 49ers.

Green Bay will finish off the open sessions of training camp with two joint practices (Aug. 16-17) with New Orleans, before facing the Saints at Lambeau Field on Aug. 19.

The Packers go on the road for the third and final preseason game at the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 25.