Tickets for Packers Family Night now on sale

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Tickets for Packers Family Night will go on sale Wednesday, July 14, at 10 a.m. This year's Family Night is set for August 7.

The Packers said tickets, which will be only mobile and priced at $10 each, will be available for purchase solely online through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com.

There will be a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales. All individuals, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance, according to the Packers.

As the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing, the Packers say Family Night attendees who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear masks, but the team asks attendees who are unvaccinated to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks. Proof of vaccination will not be required.

Gates for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., and the team will be introduced on the field at 7:20 p.m. Click here for more information.