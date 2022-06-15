This year's Packers Family Night is set for Friday, Aug. 5

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers Family Night 2022, which will air on TMJ4, is set for August 5.

According to the Green Bay Packers website, the annual event is now in its 21st year. The Packers say Family Night will serve as the introduction of the 2022 Green Bay Packers, in-person to a capacity crowd in Lambeau Field and on television to a state-wide audience.

Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., with the team taking the field for warmups at 7 p.m. and practice beginning at 7:30.

The format of this year's Family Night will once again be a full practice, in order for the team to accomplish its preparation goals for the regular season.

A group ticket program (minimum of 50 tickets) will be offered again. The application form is available online at https://pckrs.com/fn2022, in person at the Packers ticket office or can be requested to be sent by calling 920/569-7501. Group ticket orders are restricted to approved groups and organizations, and are to be used for the sole purpose of accommodating a group or organizational outing. Resale is prohibited.

Parking for the event will be $5, with net proceeds to benefit Meijer Simply Give and its mission to support hunger relief efforts.

In case of inclement weather, no refunds will be issued unless all stadium activities – from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the fireworks show – are canceled.

For fans not attending the event, a statewide telecast will be available on various local and Packers TV Network stations. The stations broadcasting the event include TMJ4.