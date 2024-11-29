'There's a world beyond the game': Waukesha couple hosts tailgates that raise money for veterans

GREEN BAY, Wis. — “Go Pack Go” chants filled the garage of The Green Bay House Thursday night. The house is just two blocks away from Lambeau Field.

"This is something that can unite people and really bring people together,” homeowner Tom Burns said.

Bringing people together is what it’s all about for Tom and his wife, Erin. They bought the house a few years ago and transformed it into an epic tailgating spot.

TMJ4 News Tom and Erin Burns host tailgates at “The Green Bay House.” Their tailgates are much more than a pregame. They raise money for veterans.

On this Thanksgiving, they are thankful to have a space that brings people together for the love of football and friendship.

"The people that come here are what make The Green Bay House, The Green Bay House. And it’s what makes this place so special,” Tom explained.

People from all over the world make a stop at the tailgate each week. Fans from Germany, Puerto Rico, Texas, and Miami spent their Thanksgiving in The Green Bay House garage.

"There's a world beyond the game,” Tom said.

Tom and Erin invite people into their garage and raise money for veterans at the same time. They pregame for a purpose.

"Just this past Sunday, we raised $19,500. All total, it’s been $46,000 over the last four years for veterans, service members, and their families,” Tom explained.

Money is raised through an annual raffle, merch sales, and parking. That money is then donated to Sierra Delta, a Wisconsin-based group that matches veterans with dog trainers so they can find "life buddies."

“A very small portion of veterans actually need a full-blown service dog, so a lot of it is just connecting a vet with a life buddy, they call it,” Tom explained.

It’s a cause that hits close to home for James Kutscher, who stopped by with his family tonight. He’s an Oshkosh native who now lives in Texas.

TMJ4 News James Kutscher is a vet himself. He traveled from Texas to cheer on the Pack. The mission of The Green Bay House is something he holds close to his heart.

"I might not need it, but I know a lot of my brothers do and a lot of my sisters do. A lot of people that served, so that’s a big thing,” James said.

He brought his family to the tailgate before heading into the game.

“It’s great. It’s Thanksgiving. It’s Green Bay. I mean, you walk around this community anyway, and everyone opens their door and lets you in, but when you find something unique like this, they’re opening their door and letting you in, but also it’s going toward something that's positive,” James explained.

On this Thanksgiving, he feels extra thankful for people like Tom and Erin Burns.

