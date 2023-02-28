Still in the dark: Brian Gutekunst updates media on Aaron Rodgers situation

Watch this report Tuesday on TMJ4 News at Noon.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 NFL Combine is here, but the Green Bay Packers coaching staff is not.

There are many questions that need to be answered, and the only man around to answer them was Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

Speaking with local Green Bay media, including Tom Silverstein of the Journal Sentinel, Gutekunst put as much as he could on the table.

Unfortunately, the spread was less than filling.

Silverstein shared with our sports reporter Delaney Brey what fans could snack on until we know more.

The most intriguing was what was missing. While LaFleur has always been the first to utter the phrase, "we want Aaron," that never came out of Gutekunst's mouth Tuesday morning.

Instead, it was nothing but admiration for Jordan Love, the communication the two have had, and the ability of the first-round pick to lead the Packers.

Something that may spoil the appetites of those who have jumped ships and are also ready to see Love take over, is the fact that Rodgers holds all the cards.

In a jersey or in retirement, should Rodgers stay in Green Bay, it will cost the Packers in the present and the future. A restructuring of his contract only delays the inevitable.

At this point, the best thing may be to trade the 4X MVP, but even in that situation, Rodgers will have the final say.

Gutekunst mentioned that an official trade offer has not reached his desk, but conversations are happening and there are teams interested.

One thing is for sure, the 2023 NFL Combine and the 2023 NFL Draft will be about building around anyone but Aaron Rodgers.

NFL Free Agency begins on March 18, and the Packers are hoping that Rodgers keeps good on his word to deliver a decision in March.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip