Senator Baldwin proposes bill to ensure all Wisconsinites can watch Packers games

GREEN BAY — On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin re-introduced her Go Pack Go Act, a proposal that would make sure all Wisconsinites can watch the Green Bay Packers games on television.

According to Baldwin's website, there are currently 13 counties in the state that are assigned out-of-state local TV markets, therefore, they can't watch the Packers. These counties run along the borders of Wisconsin, so are assigned Minnesota and Michigan stations.

People living in these areas instead will pick up Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions games.

“Every Packers fan across our state should be able to watch Packers games,” said Senator Baldwin. “My Go Pack Go Act would give Packers fans in every Wisconsin county the opportunity to watch Packers games and cheer on our beloved green and gold.”

Baldwin's website says those 13 counties consist of nearly 415,000 Wisconsinites. So, her Go Pack Go Act proposes a requirement for all cable, satellite, and other video providers to provide their Wisconsin subscribers with access to Packers' programming.

The legislation would ensure that every Wisconsin cable or satellite subscriber in those counties has the choice of receiving an in-state broadcast for every major network. If they choose an in-state network, they will have access to Wisconsin-based news, information, and sports, including Packers games.

The 13 counties affected are Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, and Sawyer Counties in the Duluth-Superior media market; Burnett, Washburn, Polk, Barron, St. Croix, Dunn, and Pierce Counties in the Twin Cities media market; and Florence County in the Marquette, Michigan media market.

Head to Senator Baldwin's website for more information.

