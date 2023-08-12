Season of Love: Fans react to Jordan Love's QB debut in Packer pre-season opener

MILWAUKEE — Jordan Love made his debut as the Pack’s starting QB during Friday’s pre-season kick-off. The display was a long time coming and a highly anticipated moment for some Packers fans.

They only got a little taste of Love on the field Friday night, but overall fans tell TMJ4 they are optimistic.

“It’s gonna be a great year for Jordan Love,” said lifelong fan Eric Thompson. “There’s always a bright future for the Packers.”

But with a new lead quarterback, the future will be full of change.

“Overall I think he's going to surprise a lot of people and I think he's going to be really, really good,” said Thompson. “There were some great throws that he made. Of course, being young, not having the experience, it’s going to take him some time to build a rapport with some of the older receivers and whatnot.”

Fan Laquan Fenderson agrees Love has the skills to do right by the green and gold.

“I feel like Jordan Love is a top, a first-round pick for a reason and I think he's going to do very well for us,” Fenderson said. “I think he has a little bit more than Aaron Rodgers has in the legs, not in the arms, but we'll figure that out along his career.”

Packers won 36-19 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Their next game is Saturday, Aug. 19 against the New England Patriots.

