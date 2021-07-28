Watch
Rodgers works out with Packers, then details his concerns

Matt Ludtke/AP
Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes while head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love (10) watch during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has returned from a tumultuous offseason of uncertainty eager to get the Green Bay Packers to the Super Bowl after falling a step short each of the last two years.

But nobody’s making any promises regarding his future beyond 2021.

The reigning MVP participated in the Packers’ first training-camp workout Wednesday and made it clear in a news conference afterward that some of the issues that caused him to skip the team’s organized team activities and mandatory minicamp remain unresolved.

Rodgers says he doesn't know whether he'll still be playing for the Packers next season.

