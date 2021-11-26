Watch
Rodgers will play Sunday despite not practicing all week

Jim Mone/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Posted at 3:47 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 17:26:48-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t practiced all week due to a toe injury but is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Rodgers said Wednesday he has a toe fracture and that the injury occurred while he was working out at home during his quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

The toe injury caused Rodgers to practice one day last week.

Rodgers still threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-31 loss at Minnesota.

Assistant offensive line coach Luke Butkus won’t attend Sunday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

