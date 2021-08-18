Watch
Rodgers, Packers start joint practices with Jets

Matt Ludtke/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) talk during a joint NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Posted at 6:48 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 19:48:21-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have nearly as much of a problem with joint practices now as he did two years ago.

The Packers conducted their first of two scheduled joint practices with the New York Jets. Part of the reason for his revised stance was the familiarity between the Packers' and Jets' coaching staffs. But there’s also the sense that Rodgers is trying to savor this year as much as possible because the reigning MVP doesn’t know what the future holds.

