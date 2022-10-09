Rodgers' doppelganger travels from Germany to London for Packers vs Giants game

LONDON — One year ago, Packers fans were shocked when they thought there might be two Aaron Rodgers in this world.

The split screen on the national broadcast showed the quarterback on one side and a man named Frank in the other. The German native Frank was at the Packers v. Bears game with his family. His dad, a lifelong Packers fan had always wanted to go.

"It was on his bucket list to go to the LAMBEAU field, and last year me and my sister decided to bring him there," said Frank.

While at the game, and on TV at the same time, Frank became a viral sensation when his image started to be shared across the world.

"When I was sitting, then someone said you just went viral on NFL the Twitter account on NFL networks… I'm realizing there's a million views there, it's crazy" said Frank.

His newfound fame made him a celebrity with people taking his picture everywhere he went.

Frank says "it was weird sometimes, I would go to the toilet and it was like can I take a picture with you? Let's just wait outside man."

Being the Packers fan he is, Frank is heading to Sunday's Packers game in London, taking a flight from Germany to London, and excited to see the NFL play in Europe. And while his celebrity status isn't as big in Europe, Frank says even if his 15 minutes of fame are over, he feels accomplished.

"I can tell myself that one day in my life I made over a million people laugh. That's the best satisfaction I have from the whole story."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip