Watch
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Rodgers-Cobb connection helps Packers beat Steelers 27-17

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Roemer/AP
Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb celebrates his touchdown catch with Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Steelers Packers Football
Posted at 5:41 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 06:41:08-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers connected with Randall Cobb for two touchdowns and ran for another score as the Green Bay Packers won their third straight, 27-17 over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cobb caught a 23-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to put the Packers ahead for good and scored again on a 1-yard reception that made it 27-10 in the third period.

Rodgers has 420 career touchdown passes, tying Dan Marino for sixth all-time.

Rodgers went 20 of 36 for 248 yards in his first home start against the Steelers, the only team he hadn’t faced at Lambeau Field. PIttsburgh has lost three straight.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku