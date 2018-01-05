Rodgers: 'Brian Urlacher should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer'

It turns out Bears and Packers can get along.

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers spoke glowingly to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Briggs about former Bears linebacker, Brian Urlacher, who was nominated as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Brian Urlacher should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer,” Rodgers said. “He is one of my favorites if not my favorite player … because he is hyper-competitive. He is a tough human and he does it the right way. He plays with a lot of passion, a lot of grit and a lot of class. I always enjoyed our battles."

It's hard to argue with Rodgers. Urlacher is an eight-time pro bowler, four-time All-Pro selection, helped lead the Bears to Super Bowl appearance in 2006, and perhaps if Rodgers wasn't around, Urlacher could have claimed a Super Bowl title of his own in 2010.

On Friday, Urlacher returned Rodgers' love on the Dan Patrick show.

"Well, it’s mutual," Urlacher said. "We had a great time between plays, sometimes during plays. He was so fun to play against. You know what kind of competitor he is."

However, Urlacher said Rodgers might have gone too far with the praise, but did mention that it was "pretty cool" to get that much praise from a guy of Rodgers caliber.

When asked if Rodgers would introduce him if he gets into Canton, Urlacher said Rodgers is a "good dude and a good friend," but that "probably wouldn't go over too well with Bears nation."