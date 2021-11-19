Watch
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Rodgers, Bakhtiari among non-participants in Pack's practice

items.[0].image.alt
Aaron Gash/AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 17-0. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Seahawks Packers Football
Posted at 7:55 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 20:55:15-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are having trouble getting healthy this week in preparation for their game at rival Minnesota.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not practiced because of a toe injury.

The three-time NFL MVP has said he’s certain he’ll play against the Vikings. Left tackle David Bakhtiari has also been held out of practice.

He's trying to make his way back from a torn ACL suffered late last season.

Running back Aaron Jones is unlikely to play at Minnesota after hurting his knee last week.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kyle Rittenhouse

Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse: Full coverage