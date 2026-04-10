REPORT: Packers trade wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks to Eagles

GREEN BAY — 13 days before the NFL draft, Packers’ general manager Brian Gutekunst made a trade to add more picks to his arsenal.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Green Bay traded wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, a 2023 fifth-round pick, to the Eagles for a 2026 fifth-round selection and a 2027 sixth-round pick. Wicks will also sign a one-year extension worth $12.5 million with Philly.

ESPN sources: the Green Bay Packers are trading wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick.



Wicks will sign a one-year, $12.5 million extension with the Eagles, per his agent @DavidMulugheta. pic.twitter.com/Q9QGfaBilt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2026

Wicks posted his worst season with the Packers last year, with 30 receptions for 332 yards and two touchdowns — all career lows. In three years, he has played in 46 games, catching 108 passes for 1,328 yards and 11 touchdowns.

