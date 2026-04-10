Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

REPORT: Packers trade wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks to Eagles

Dontayvion Wicks 010724.png
Jeremy Dunk
Dontayvion Wicks powers his way into the end zone for his second of two TD's in the Packers 17-9 win against the Bears on Sunday. He says he cried after scoring.
Dontayvion Wicks 010724.png
Posted

GREEN BAY — 13 days before the NFL draft, Packers’ general manager Brian Gutekunst made a trade to add more picks to his arsenal.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Green Bay traded wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, a 2023 fifth-round pick, to the Eagles for a 2026 fifth-round selection and a 2027 sixth-round pick. Wicks will also sign a one-year extension worth $12.5 million with Philly.

Wicks posted his worst season with the Packers last year, with 30 receptions for 332 yards and two touchdowns — all career lows. In three years, he has played in 46 games, catching 108 passes for 1,328 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Report a typo