Report: Packers releasing CB Jaire Alexander

Morry Gash/AP
Green Bay Packers Jaire Alexander celebrates after a game-winning field goal during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly moving on from cornerback Jaire Alexander, according to a report from Ian Rapoport, a national insider for the NFL Network.

Sources say the team is releasing the two-time Pro Bowler on Monday.

Last season, Alexander appeared in just seven games before being shut down for the year.

He was set to make $25 million in the upcoming season.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

