Report: Packers releasing CB Jaire Alexander

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly moving on from cornerback Jaire Alexander, according to a report from Ian Rapoport, a national insider for the NFL Network.

Sources say the team is releasing the two-time Pro Bowler on Monday.

The #Packers are releasing star CB Jaire Alexander today, sources say. pic.twitter.com/62YSryGYE4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2025

Last season, Alexander appeared in just seven games before being shut down for the year.

He was set to make $25 million in the upcoming season.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

