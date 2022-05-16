Watch
Report: Packers, Jaire Alexander finalizing contract extension

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) waves to the fans as he is carted off the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct 3. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Posted at 10:51 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 11:51:53-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers and Pro-Bowl CB Jaire Alexander are finalizing a 4-year, $84 million contract extension, according to reports issued Monday.

Adam Schefter reports the deal includes $31 million in 2022 - a DB record of $30 million in signing bonus. Alexander will receive $42.5 million by March.

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the deal makes the Pro Bowl CB the highest-paid at his position.

