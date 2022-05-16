Report: Packers, Jaire Alexander finalizing contract extension

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers and Pro-Bowl CB Jaire Alexander are finalizing a 4-year, $84 million contract extension, according to reports issued Monday.

Packers and Pro-Bowl CB Jaire Alexander are finalizing a 4-year, $84 million contract extension, per source. Deal includes $31 million in 2022 - a DB record of $30 million in signing bonus. Alexander will receive $42.5M by March. @JohnThornton of @RocNationSports confirmed deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2022

Adam Schefter reports the deal includes $31 million in 2022 - a DB record of $30 million in signing bonus. Alexander will receive $42.5 million by March.

Jaire Alexander’s new deal averages $21 million per year, a new mark for DBs. It ties him to Green Bay through 2026 season. Alexader broke a bone in his shoulder in week four last year, and played only eight plays in playoffs. Packers still identified him as a core young player. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2022

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the deal makes the Pro Bowl CB the highest-paid at his position.

The deal, which is now done and finalized, makes the Pro Bowl CB the highest paid at his position. https://t.co/ekDnZn5yZM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 16, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip