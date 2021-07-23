Watch
Report: Green Bay Packers, star receiver Davante Adams have 'broken off' contract talks

Morry Gash/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Carlton Davis dives in an attempt to stop Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 12:10:17-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- First Aaron Rodgers, now Davante Adams?

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that the Packers and star wide receiver Davante Adams have "broken off long-term extension talks," just days before the start of training camp.

"There are no current plans to resume them. The two sides have been negotiating for months, but they are now in a bad place, sources say," Rapoport said in a tweet.

"The Packers and Davante Adams’ reps worked behind the scenes to get a deal done," Rapoport later continued in a follow-up tweet. "The proposals have not acknowledged Adams as the highest-paid WR, sources say. Green Bay’s classic structure has led to limited options. Now, talks are off with just a few days to go before camp."

The report comes at a bad time for Packers fans, who are already wondering if MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be under center for the team this season. The team and the quarterback have been at odds ever since ESPN's Adam Schefter reported back in April that Rodgers was 'disgruntled' and did not want to return.

Adams has played at an elite level recently in Green Bay. During the 2020 season, he set career highs for touchdown receptions (18) and yards per game (98.1).

