Report: Green Bay Packers, star receiver Davante Adams have 'broken off' contract talks

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- First Aaron Rodgers, now Davante Adams?

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that the Packers and star wide receiver Davante Adams have "broken off long-term extension talks," just days before the start of training camp.

It’s not just Aaron Rodgers: The #Packers and star WR Davante Adams have broken off long-term extension talks. There are no current plans to resume them. The two sides have been negotiating for months, but they are now in a bad place, sources say. First the QB, now the No. 1 WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

"There are no current plans to resume them. The two sides have been negotiating for months, but they are now in a bad place, sources say," Rapoport said in a tweet.

"The Packers and Davante Adams’ reps worked behind the scenes to get a deal done," Rapoport later continued in a follow-up tweet. "The proposals have not acknowledged Adams as the highest-paid WR, sources say. Green Bay’s classic structure has led to limited options. Now, talks are off with just a few days to go before camp."

The report comes at a bad time for Packers fans, who are already wondering if MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be under center for the team this season. The team and the quarterback have been at odds ever since ESPN's Adam Schefter reported back in April that Rodgers was 'disgruntled' and did not want to return.

Adams has played at an elite level recently in Green Bay. During the 2020 season, he set career highs for touchdown receptions (18) and yards per game (98.1).

