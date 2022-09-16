Quick facts ahead of the Packers vs Bears game at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are back at Lambeau for week two of the 2022 NFL season and it comes alongside one of the most storied rivalries in the NFL.

The first 2022 regular-season game at Lambeau Field will take place Sunday when the Packers take on the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is slated for 7:20 p.m. and you can watch live on TMJ4.

It will be the 205th meeting between the two teams, with the Packers leading the series, 103-95-6.

The green and gold have been quite successful against the Bears in recent seasons, with the Packers winning each of their past six meetings. According to the Associated Press, in the past 14 Packers-Bears games at Lambeau, the Packers have gone 12-2 and outscored Chicago 406-215.

Aaron Rodgers' record against the Bears is just as successful, with the Packers losing just five of 28 games in which Rodgers was starting.

“I love the history of this game,” Rodgers told the Associated Press. “When I got to this squad, Chicago was beating us in the all-time record. Now we’re up by eight, I believe."

According to the Packers' dope sheet, the Packers have scored 40-plus points in each of the last two meetings against the Bears at Lambeau Field.

Heading into Sunday's game, the Bears lead the Packers in the NFC North Standings after they beat the 49ers and the Packers lost to the Vikings. On a positive note though, Head Coach Matt LaFleur has never lost back-to-back games as a head coach.

Plus, in the six games against the Bears under LaFleur, the Packers have turned over the ball just once.

The Chicago Bears have not led the Packers in the NFC North standings since 2018. That's the year Chicago earned its last NFC North title. The Packers have won the NFC North every year since.

Even with the Bears currently leading in the standings, the Packers are still favored to win by 9.5 points, according to FanDuel sportsbook.

Some other fun facts about the Packers vs Bears rivalry:

The teams have a combined 58 Hall of Famers, 30 for the Bears and 28 for the Packers

The teams have a combined 22 NFL titles, 13 for the Packers, 9 for the Bears

The teams have a combined 39 division titles, 20 for the Packers, 19 for the Bears

The Packers are 45-15 against the Bears since Brett Favre came into the league. Favre was 22-10, Rodgers is 23-5

The Packers share an NFL record by beating the Bears FOUR times in 1 calendar year (2011).



