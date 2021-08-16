QB Jordan Love's status unclear for Packers' next preseason game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s status for Green Bay’s next exhibition game is uncertain due to a shoulder issue that prevented him from playing in the second half of his pro debut.

Love said after Saturday night’s 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans that “I just dinged my shoulder a little bit” when Jonathan Greenard sacked him and forced a fumble late in the second quarter.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday that Love is “doing fine” but added that the injury is significant enough that the 2020 first-round pick could miss some practice time.

Week 2 of the NFL Preseason kicks off this Saturday at 3:25 p.m. when the Packers take on the New York Jets at Lambeau Field. You can watch on TMJ4.

