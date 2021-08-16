Watch
QB Jordan Love's status unclear for Packers' next preseason game

Mike Roemer/AP
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Posted at 6:08 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 07:08:39-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s status for Green Bay’s next exhibition game is uncertain due to a shoulder issue that prevented him from playing in the second half of his pro debut.

Love said after Saturday night’s 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans that “I just dinged my shoulder a little bit” when Jonathan Greenard sacked him and forced a fumble late in the second quarter.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday that Love is “doing fine” but added that the injury is significant enough that the 2020 first-round pick could miss some practice time.

Week 2 of the NFL Preseason kicks off this Saturday at 3:25 p.m. when the Packers take on the New York Jets at Lambeau Field. You can watch on TMJ4.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

