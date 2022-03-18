Watch
Punter O'Donnell joins Packers after 8 seasons in Chicago

Posted at 1:17 PM, Mar 18, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed punter Pat O’Donnell as an apparent replacement for Corey Bojorquez.

Bojorquez is an unrestricted free agent. The 31-year-old O'Donnell has spent the past eight seasons with the Chicago Bears. He has a career gross punting average of 45.1 yards and a net average of 39.3. His net average ranks first in Bears history.

O’Donnell played all 17 games for the Bears last season and posted a gross average of 46.2 yards and a net average of 38.5. Bojorquez finished the 2021 season with a gross punting average of 46.5 yards.

