Panthers' linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. apologizes for hit on Packers' Davante Adams

The feud between Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis and Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is apparently over.

This afternoon, while preparing for the Pro Bowl, Davis went live on Twitter with Adams to publicly apologize for a nasty hit delivered earlier this season.

"I apologize to Davante," the 12-year veteran Davis said in the video. "We in a good place right now. We teammates today."

A little over a month ago, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams took to Twitter to rant about a nasty hit he took from Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis following a nasty hit.

"Look it’s football but no room for s*** like that. We supposed to be in this together n look out for one another not mess with a mans livelihood and hand out unnecessary concussions. We all got mouths to feed what if I did that to him and his kids cant eat...," Adams wrote on Twitter after the hit.

I’ll never understand it. Game is already dangerous enough and we got Pro Bowl players out here head hunting and saying they “didn’t mean to harm me” — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 18, 2017

He went on to accuse Davis of "head hunting" a criticism that prompted Davis to defend himself to reporters.

"It's very unfair," Davis said. "I've seen a lot of stuff that's being said. Obviously, people are going to form their own opinions based on what they saw. At the end of the day, I know for 13 years I've played the game the right way. I can rest easy on it."

Adams did admit he was frustrated that he had been hit in the head twice in the same year. In September, Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan delivered an equally brutal blow.