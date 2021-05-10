Packers WR Adams behind Rodgers '100 percent'

Aaron Rodgers' status with the Green Bay Packers is still a mystery, according to his No. 1 target.

During an appearance on FOX Sports 1's 'The Herd,' Davante Adams told veteran sports talk host Colin Cowherd that he's behind Aaron Rodgers "100 percent" but "a lot his still being figured out" on the quarterback's end.

"Just like any other job you want to be happy," Adams said. "Once you gain that respect you want to be treated with that kind of respect."

"There's certain things that he wants and maybe the club wasn't so excited about living up to (them) right away," Adams added.

It's been widely reported that Rodgers is unhappy with the Packers and does not want to return to Green Bay next season.

"We've established a lot together. It would change a lot. It doesn't mean I'd be gone, but I'd definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn't here."



Adams said he had talked to Rodgers "a little bit" but said he couldn't get into specifics because of the uncertainty of the situation.

"Obviously I'm praying everything works out and that we get him back and we can continue to go out there and do stuff like what you see on the screen there (referring to highlights that were playing on the show) because it's a lot of fun doing that," Adams said.

The 28-year-old Adams set a new Packers single-season record for receptions (115) and also tied Sterling Sharpe's single-season record for receiving touchdowns (18) despite playing only 14 games last season.

His contract is set to expire after the 2021 season. Adams said Rodgers' status with the Packers could affect his decision in free agency.

"Potentially," Adams said. "That's my guy. That's the only guy that I've had other than that 2017 season when he got hurt.

"We've built up a special connection over the years that has put us both in really good positions in our careers."

NFL Network reported Monday that Rodgers and the Packers have been engaged in conversations about a long-term contract extension, but things "could go in any direction right now."