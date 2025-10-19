Packers try to win their first road game of the season when they visit the Cardinals

Green Bay (3-1-1) at Arizona (2-4)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., EDT, Fox

BetMGM line: Packers by 6 1/2.

Series record: Packers lead 47-26-4.

Against the spread: Packers 2-3; Cardinals 3-3.

Last week: Packers beat Bengals 27-18; Colts beat Cardinals 31-27.

Last meeting: Packers beat Cardinals 34-13 on Oct. 13, 2024, in Green Bay.

Packers offense: overall (9), rush (12), pass (10), scoring (8).

Packers defense: overall (5), rush (1), pass (11), scoring (10).

Cardinals offense: overall (22), rush (17), pass (24), scoring (20T).

Cardinals defense: overall (24), rush (13), pass (28), scoring (14).

Turnover differential: Packers minus-1; Cardinals plus-1.

Packers player to watch

RB Josh Jacobs has rushed for two touchdowns and gained at least 150 yards from scrimmage in each of Green Bay’s past two games. He rushed for 93 yards on 18 carries and caught five passes for 57 yards against the Bengals despite dealing with an illness. Jacobs said after the game he had vomited on a couple of occasions during the game.

Cardinals player to watch

TE Trey McBride has been one of the few constants in an up-and-down season for the Cardinals’ offense. The fourth-year Colorado State product is on the way to another productive season with 37 catches with 347 yards and two touchdowns through six games.

Key matchup

The Cardinals have been a run-first team for much of third-year coach Jonathan Gannon’s tenure, but the Packers have the NFL’s best rushing defense. On top of that, Arizona’s top two running backs — James Conner (foot) and Trey Benson (knee) — are out with injuries.

Key injuries

Packers: DL Lukas Van Ness (foot) and DL Devonte Wyatt (knee) won’t play on Sunday. WR Christian Watson has been practicing on a limited basis as he works his way back from a torn ACL. He also won’t play Sunday. K Brandon McManus (quadriceps) and RB Josh Jacobs (illness) among seven players listed as questionable. WR Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder) is on injured reserve and will miss a fourth straight game. CB Keisean Nixon (illness) was added to the injury list Saturday and is considered questionable.

Cardinals: QB Kyler Murray (foot), DL Darius Robinson (pectoral) and WR Zay Jones (knee) are among five players who are questionable for Sunday’s game. Murray missed his first game of the season last week with the same injury. RB Emari Demercado (ankle) and DL Walter Nolen III are out.

AP Photo/Michael Conroy Arizona Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Indianapolis.

Series notes

The two teams have split the past 10 games going back to 2003. The first meeting in the series goes back to 1921, which is the second-oldest rivalry in NFL history.

Stats and stuff

The Packers have won their past 11 regular-season games against NFC West teams. … Packers coach Matt LaFleur (70-34-1) has reached 70 career wins in the shortest amount of time by any coach since Bill Cowher also got his 70th win in his 105th game in 1998, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. … The Packers are seeking their first road victory. They lost 13-10 at Cleveland and tied Dallas 40-40 in their first two road games. … The Packers are outscoring teams 24-0 in the first quarter of games. … The Packers are allowing a league-low 73 yards rushing per game. … Packers CB Keisean Nixon has nine passes defensed to rank second in the NFL, behind Cincinnati’s D.J. Turner (11). … Packers DE Micah Parsons has six quarterback pressures per game according to Next Gen Stats to match Pittsburgh’s Nick Herbig for the highest average in the league. … Lucas Havrisik probably would be Green Bay’s kicker on Sunday if McManus remains unavailable. Havrisik filled in for McManus against the Bengals and made both of his field-goal attempts, from 43 and 39 yards. … The Packers are converting an NFL-leading 52.3% of their third downs. … The Packers have forced only two takeaways all season. ... This is Arizona’s only home game in a span of 40 days from Oct. 6 to Nov. 15. ... All of Arizona’s six games this season have been decided by a touchdown or less. The team has lost four straight games by a combined nine points. ... LB Mack Wilson Sr. leads the team with 50 tackles. ... QB Jacoby Brissett started for the injured Murray in last week’s game vs. the Colts, completing 27 of 44 passes for 320 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. It was the fifth time in Brissett’s career he has thrown for at least 300 yards. ... McBride has at least five catches in eight straight games going back to last season. ... Edge rusher Josh Sweat has four sacks in three home games this season.

Fantasy tip

Packers rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden hasn’t scored a touchdown yet this season, but he had a career-high 86 yards receiving against the Bengals and has made some big catches in clutch situations in Green Bay’s past two games. Any teams that have been keeping Golden on their benches so far this season might want to insert him into their starting lineups this weekend.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error