Packers to face Giants in London

GREEN BAY — Earlier this year, the Green Bay Packers announced they would be playing a regular-season game in London this season. Now, we know who their opponent will be and when the game is.

The Packers will be facing the New York Giants on October 9, at 8:30 a.m. at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Packers currently are the only team that has not played a regular-season game in the NFL International Series.

Previous Coverage:



The NFL began the series in 2007. Last year the league decided that starting with this year's season, up to four teams from the conference whose teams were eligible for a ninth season home game would be designated to play an international game.

Because of the international game, the Packers will only have 8 games at home instead of 9. Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said the team will likely host events for fans leading up to the game. He also said playing internationally will be good for the league.

The festivities leading up to and during the game will be announced at a later date.

Because the game is international and at a neutral site, the Packers said they will have an extremely limited number of tickets available for Packers season ticket holders. Those will be sold through a drawing.

The team said season ticket holders will receive an email this week, inviting them to enter the drawing. However, you must be opted in to receive promotional emails.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip