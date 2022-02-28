Green Bay Packers set to play in London in 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers will play in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the United Kingdom this year, the team announced Monday.

The Packers currently are the only team that has not played a regular-season game in the NFL International Series.

The NFL began the series in 2007. Last year the league decided that starting with this year's season, up to four teams from the conference whose teams were eligible for a ninth season home game would be designated to play an international game.

Expect the dates, matchups and kick off times later this year, the team said.

Some fans might not like the news, as we were set to have 9 home games but now are down to 8 with the London game being treated as a home game.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said the team will likely host events for fans leading up to the game.

The Packers have played internationally before, most recently against the Raiders in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada in 2019.

According to a statement, Murphy said the following:

"The Green Bay Packers are excited to make our international debut during the 2022 season... Our fans in the UK and elsewhere in Europe have been eagerly awaiting an opportunity to see the Packers play in their backyard and that desire becomes a reality this season.



It will be an honor to represent the NFL, as well as Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin, internationally. This will be a great opportunity to introduce Green Bay and our area to an international audience and encourage fans in the UK to visit us in person at Lambeau Field and Northeastern Wisconsin.



We're looking forward to playing in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and reconnecting with their organization after they visited Lambeau Field prior to building their new stadium in 2016."

