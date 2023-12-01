Packers ticket prices drop as they face off against the 2023 Super Bowl champs

MILWAUKEE — With the news of Taylor Swift coming to the Badger State and a match-up with last year's Super Bowl Champions, there's still time to buy tickets for the Packers game Sunday night.

Right now, tickets are selling fast but they're seemingly affordable. On several ticket platforms, you can still buy tickets for just under or at $100.

For the last three decades, highlighted by two Hall of Fame quarterbacks, tickets to a Green Bay Packers game have been tough to come by. However, this season's a different story.

"I'd have to say, it's been a lot of the year, a buyer's market. Then as the season progressed and we got into late September and October, mid-October, things started heading south quickly," Jim Bryce said.

Bryce is one of the partners of TicketKing, a local, brick-and-mortar ticket broker.

Bryce said previously, that in any given year, fans paid as low as $240 per ticket. Now, fans are paying even less to see the 5-6 Packers take the field.

"We've definitely been moving seats today and we've been more right around that $140 and up mark," Bryce explained.

Even without Aaron Rodgers, the random hasn't slowed down.

"We're originally from Austin, Texas, so we're very excited to be here it's so cold outside," Packers fan, Lorena Cortes, said.

A 1,300-mile trek for Cortes and her fiancee John Koeppe.

"It's such a cool environment. Everybody's so nice and excited for the game, and I want her to experience that," Koeppe said.

The Packers are taking on the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, whose fans are notorious for traveling.

"We only get to come to Lambeau Field every eight years, so it's fun to get to tailgate in a different place than Arrowhead," Josh Kingsley said.

Kingsley's a Kansas native now living in Milwaukee. He's also the leader of the Milwaukee KC Chiefs Fans, a group of a few hundred local folks dedicated to the Tomahawk Chop.

"It's never going to be a pushover situation going to Lambeau Field. I think we always know that it's always gonna be a good game," Kinglsey said.

With the Packers coming off the win against the Lions on Thanksgiving, the spread has thinned out. The Chiefs are now a six-point favorite in Sunday's game.

