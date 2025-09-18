Packers star TE Kraft suffered knee injury at practice, per reports

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers tight end Tucker Kraft suffered a knee injury during Thursday's practice, according to multiple reports including NFL Network.

The emerging star will undergo tests to determine the severity, but early indications are that it's not season-ending.

#Packers TE Tucker Kraft, who had his breakout game against the #Commanders with 124 yards and a TD, suffered a left knee injury in today’s practice, per The Insiders.



Kraft will have it fully evaluated, but the belief is it’s not a long-term issue. pic.twitter.com/ZTy1kPYCVH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2025

Kraft was added to Thursday's injury report as a limited participant.

The third-year tight end is coming off a breakout game last Thursday night against the Commanders when he racked up seven catches for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown.

