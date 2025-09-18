Packers star TE Kraft suffered knee injury at practice, per reports

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Packers tight end Tucker Kraft suffered a knee injury during Thursday's practice, according to multiple reports including NFL Network.

The emerging star will undergo tests to determine the severity, but early indications are that it's not season-ending.

Kraft was added to Thursday's injury report as a limited participant.

The third-year tight end is coming off a breakout game last Thursday night against the Commanders when he racked up seven catches for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown.

