Packers sign former Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert

David Richard/AP
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert warms up before the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game against Denver, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Posted at 1:00 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 14:00:29-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed Kurt Benkert in their latest attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team remains unclear.

Green Bay has signed both Benkert and former Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Blake Bortles over the past week.

Rodgers and 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love had been the only quarterbacks on the Packers’ roster.

The 25-year-old Benkert has never appeared in an NFL regular-season game. Green Bay is facing an uncertain quarterback situation after ESPN reported hours before the draft that Rodgers doesn’t want to return to the team.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

